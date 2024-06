Euro 2024 knockout fixtures

The group stage is wrapped up and we now know the 16 teams through to the knockout phase at Euro 2024

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

37 Germany vs Denmark (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

38 Switzerland vs Italy (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Sunday June 30

39 Spain vs Georgia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

40 England vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Monday July 1

41 Portugal vs Slovenia (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

42 France vs Belgium (D羹sseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday July 2

43 Romania vs Netherlands (Munich, kick-off 5pm UK time)

44 Austria vs Turkey (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)