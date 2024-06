Alex Scott brings the best of the action from the day’s four matches, concluding the group stage of the tournament. In Group F, major tournament debutants Georgia are up against Euro 2016 winners Portugal in an intriguing match-up, while the Czech Republic take on Turkey in Hamburg. Group E also draws to a close, with Ukraine facing Belgium and Slovakia playing Romania in Frankfurt.

