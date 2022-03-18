ESPN FC Extra Time: Gab reacts to Italy’s loss to North Macedonia

Kay Murray, Shaka Hislop, Frank Leboeuf, Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison answer your questions via #FCExtraTime…

0:00 Frank is looking like Sean Connery today

0:50 Gab comes to terms with Italy missing the World Cup

3:02 Frank looks back at France’s group stage play in 2002

4:54 Gab sounds off on stats

8:54 Does Portugal need Ronaldo?

15:20 What should Gareth Bale do next?

16:40 Will North Macedonia qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

17:40 Has Paul Pogba been playing out of position?

20:02 A question about Gab’s dislike for well-done steak

