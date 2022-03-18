Home TV Show ESPN FC Extra Time: Gab reacts to Italy’s loss to North Macedonia

Christian Eriksen declares he is ready and capable to play for Denmark

Kay Murray, Shaka Hislop, Frank Leboeuf, Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison answer your questions via #FCExtraTime…

0:00 Frank is looking like Sean Connery today
0:50 Gab comes to terms with Italy missing the World Cup
3:02 Frank looks back at France’s group stage play in 2002
4:54 Gab sounds off on stats
8:54 Does Portugal need Ronaldo?
15:20 What should Gareth Bale do next?
16:40 Will North Macedonia qualify for the 2022 World Cup?
17:40 Has Paul Pogba been playing out of position?
20:02 A question about Gab’s dislike for well-done steak

