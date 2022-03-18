Christian Eriksen declares he is ready and capable to play for Denmark

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Christian Eriksen has declared himself ‘ready and capable’ to play for Denmark after joining up with his international teammates for their upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Serbia.

Eriksen met with his Denmark team-mates for the first time following being named in Denmark’s squad, as the Brentford player looks to earn his first international cap since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

