ERLING HAALAND delivers his ⚽️ GOALSCORING MASTERCLASS ⚽️

The unique Erling Haaland gives us the secrets behind what makes him the most devastating finisher around, as he talks strength, versatility, and drawing in defenders – even helping his teammates to get goals of their own.

0:00 Intro

0:18 Top G&A in Europe

1:13 Goal variety

1:46 Pep on Haaland

2:40 Phil should thank me!

4:05 KDB x Haaland

5:37 99 Strength

7:20 Never offside!

8:10 Breaking records

