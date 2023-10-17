England vs Italy Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 17 October 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Premier League – Best goals of the season so far Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded European Qualifiers Highlights Show – 14 October 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Portugal vs Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 13 October 2023 1.3K icon Watch LaterAdded England vs Australia Full Match – Friendly Match | 13 October 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Netherlands vs France Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 13 October 2023 1.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Croatia vs Turkey Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 12 October 2023 1.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Spain vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 12 October 2023 1.3K