England vs Colombia preview: ‘No excuses’ if England doesn’t reach World Cup quarterfinals | ESPN FC

The ESPN FC crew previews the England vs. Colombia matchup in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Steve McManaman saying there are “no excuses” if the Three Lions don’t advance to the quarterfinals.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.