Colombia v England – Preview | World Cup last 16

Gareth Southgate’s England face Colombia in their last 16 match, hoping to make it to the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Team news

England are expected to revert to the side that started against Tunisia. That means midfielder Dele Alli has recovered from the thigh injury he picked up in that opening Group G win.

Meanwhile, Colombia are set to make a late decision on James’ fitness. However, fellow midfielder Abel Aguilar is likely to feature having recovered from the muscle problem that saw him sit out that final Group H win.