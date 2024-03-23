England vs Brazil – Preview and Starting Line-up | 23 March 2024

England vs Brazil

England heads into this friendly brimming with confidence. They are unbeaten in their last 10 matches and boast a strong squad with in-form players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden. The Three Lions are also undefeated in their last 20 home matches at Wembley (excluding penalty shootouts) under manager Gareth Southgate.

Brazil, on the other hand, comes into the match on a shaky run of form. They’ve lost their last three qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and are in a transitional phase under new manager Dorival Junior. This will be his first match in charge, and he’s named a squad with several uncapped players.

England:

Out: Harry Kane (ankle), Jordan Henderson, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka (thigh)

Doubts: None (aside from potential rotation for fringe players)

Key absentees: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Reece James, Luke Shaw, Callum Wilson, Marc Guehi (all injured)

Brazil:

Out: Neymar, Alisson Becker, Ederson, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Casemiro, Gabriel Martinelli (all injured)

Possible debut: Goalkeeper (Bento, Rafael, or Leo Jardim) due to Alisson and Ederson’s absence.

Key absentees: Experienced defenders like Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro are also not included.

England (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher

Attacking Midfielders: Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford

Forward: Ollie Watkins

Brazil (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Weverton (Due to injuries to Alisson and Ederson)

Defenders: Yan Couto, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Guilherme Beraldo

Midfielders: Andre, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá

Forwards: Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.