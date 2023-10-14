England vs Australia Full Match – Friendly Match | 13 October 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Portugal vs Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 13 October 2023 Next Video Netherlands vs France Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 13 October 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Portugal vs Slovakia Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 13 October 2023 400 icon Watch LaterAdded Netherlands vs France Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 13 October 2023 448 icon Watch LaterAdded Croatia vs Turkey Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 12 October 2023 808 icon Watch LaterAdded Spain vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 Qualification | 12 October 2023 864 icon Watch LaterAdded 02:09:17 FULL MATCH | England U21 9-1 Serbia U21 | UEFA Euro 2025 Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F 515.4K Napoli vs Fiorentina Full Match – Serie A | 8 October 2023 587