Home International Games England v Germany Full Match – Women’s International Football | 9 November 2019

England v Germany Full Match – Women’s International Football | 9 November 2019

Women’s International Football
England v Germany – All the action from the friendly, played in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium. The match is set to break the record attendance for a women’s football match in Britain, set during the 2012 Olympics, and England will be looking to treat the fans to a much-improved performance after struggling for form in their post-World Cup matches so far. The last meeting between the sides came in last year’s SheBelieves Cup in New York and ended in a 2-2 draw, and another closely fought encounter is anticipated.

Previous Video
efl

EFL on Quest – 9 November 2019

Next Video
Ligue-1-logo

Brest vs PSG Full Match – Ligue 1 | 9 November 2019

Related videos

Top