England v Germany Full Match – Women’s International Football | 9 November 2019

Women’s International Football

England v Germany – All the action from the friendly, played in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium. The match is set to break the record attendance for a women’s football match in Britain, set during the 2012 Olympics, and England will be looking to treat the fans to a much-improved performance after struggling for form in their post-World Cup matches so far. The last meeting between the sides came in last year’s SheBelieves Cup in New York and ended in a 2-2 draw, and another closely fought encounter is anticipated.