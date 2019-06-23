England v Cameroon Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup

England v Cameroon – Coverage of the third last-16 match from Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. Phil Neville’s side qualified for this stage with a 100 per cent record following victories over Scotland, Argentina and 2015 runners-up Japan and will have their sights on faring even better than four years ago when they finished in third place. Their opponents finished third in a tough group containing the Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand to reach this round for the second successive World Cup, but it would be a major upset should they progress any further.