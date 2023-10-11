Home International Games England England U21 9-1 Serbia U21 | Young Lions Put 9 Past Serbia! | Highlights

England U21 9-1 Serbia U21 | Young Lions Put 9 Past Serbia! | Highlights

England U21 9-1 Serbia U21 | Young Lions Put 9 Past Serbia! | Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

FULL MATCH | England U21 9-1 Serbia U21 | UEFA Euro 2025 Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Jaden Philogene, Liam Delap, Harvey Elliott, Noni Madueke and Jonathan Rowe all find the net for the Young Lions at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the England YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads!
► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/FATVSub
► Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/england
► Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/england
► Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
► Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/england
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@england
► Web: https://www.englandfootball.com

#England #younglions

Previous Video
ARGENTINA vs. PARAGUAY [1-0] | RESUMEN | ELIMINATORIAS SUDAMERICANAS | FECHA 3

ARGENTINA vs. PARAGUAY [1-0] | RESUMEN | ELIMINATORIAS SUDAMERICANAS | FECHA 3

Next Video
FULL MATCH | England U21 9-1 Serbia U21 | UEFA Euro 2025 Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F

FULL MATCH | England U21 9-1 Serbia U21 | UEFA Euro 2025 Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F

Related videos

Top