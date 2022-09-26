England U21 3-1 Germany U21 | Balogun, Gallagher & Palmer See Off Germany | Highlights

England men’s under-21s battled back from behind to beat Germany by 3-1 at Bramall Lane.

Lee Carsley’s side were left chasing the game when Lukas Nmecha gave Germany the lead just after the half-hour mark.

But Folarin Balogun and Conor Gallagher struck clinically either side of half time as the Young Lions completed a rousing comeback.

And then Cole Palmer finished a counter-attack in injury time to hand Carsley’s team a morale-boosting victory as they continue to prepare for next summer’s U21 EURO Finals.

