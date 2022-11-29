Home Highlights (UK Only) England cruise past Senegal into quarter-finals | World Cup 2022

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka give England a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

