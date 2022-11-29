Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka give England a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.
=============
SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu
=============
Find us here:
BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport
#bbcsport #worldcup #qatar2022
England cruise past Senegal into quarter-finals | World Cup 2022