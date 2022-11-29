Best of Mbappes explosive performance as France beat Poland | World Cup 2022

Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe’s “explosive” performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Best of Mbappe’s ‘explosive’ performance as France beat Poland | World Cup 2022