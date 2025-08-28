Home Cup Games Carabao Cup EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV | 27 August 2025
EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV | 27 August 2025
Action from the second round of the 2025-26 EFL Carabao Cup including,

Accrington Stanley V Doncaster Rovers
Barnsley V Rotherham United
Birmingham City V Port Vale
Burnley V Derby County
Preston North End V Wrexham
Sheffield Wednesday V Leeds United
Stoke City V Bradford City
Sunderland V Huddersfield Town
Burton Albion V Lincoln City
Wigan Athletic V Stockport County
Everton V Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town V Manchester United
Bournemouth V Brentford
Bromley V Wycombe Wanderers
Cambridge United V Charlton Athletic
Cardiff City V Cheltenham Town
Millwall V Coventry City
Norwich City V Southampton
Reading V AFC Wimbledon
Swansea City V Plymouth Argyle
Wolverhampton Wanderers V West Ham United
Fulham V Bristol City
Oxford United V Brighton and Hove Albion

