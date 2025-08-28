BBC MOTD – UEFA Champions League Play-Off Highlights | 27 August 2025

Eilidh Barbour is joined by James McFadden and Nedum Onuoha for highlights from the second legs of the UEFA Champions League play-off round. Celtic and Rangers are both hoping to join Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham in the Champions League. Celtic face a gruelling 3,500-mile journey to face Kazakhstan champions Kairat, while Rangers are in Belgium to play Club Brugge.

