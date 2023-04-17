Didiers comments! Frank Lampard REFUSES to respond to Drogbas heavy criticism of Chelsea

Previous Video A brilliant strike by Vilhena | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 30 | Serie A 2022/23 Next Video Napoli v Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 18 April 2023 Related videos SUPERB SALAH STRIKE! EVERY ANGLE of a brilliant Liverpool breakaway 91.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 10:31 Bruno, Eriksen & Ten Hag React To Forest Win! 🗣️ | Post-Match Reaction 215.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 17:18 🚨 Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United FULL REACTION 🚨 | ESPN FC 47.1K Saka penalty miss? If he scores, WE WIN! | West Ham 2-2 Arsenal | Mikel Arteta 104.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 12:49 ‘OUTRIGHT EMBARRASSING!’ Chelsea vs. Brighton reaction | Premier League | ESPN FC 51.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 07:43 Door is open… we have to KICK it open further! | Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea | Frank Lampard 36.9K