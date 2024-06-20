Denmark vs England Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 20 June 2024

Gary Lineker presents comprehensive full match replays coverage of a mouthwatering clash in Group C as England face Denmark in a repeat of their thrilling semi-final at Euro 2020. When the two nations met at Wembley three years ago, England ended a 55-year wait to reach a major final as captain Harry Kane’s 104th-minute goal – scored from a rebound after Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved his penalty – proved decisive. Kane’s winner also meant that he equalled Lineker’s national record of 10 goals at major tournaments. Commentary in Frankfurt is by Guy Mowbray and Alan Shearer.

