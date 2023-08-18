Home Leagues Bundesliga Demonstration of Power! | Union Berlin – Mainz 05 4-1 | Highlights | Matchday 1 – Bundesliga 2023/24

#FCUM05 | Highlights from Matchday 1!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 from Matchday 1 of the 2023/24 season!

Goals: 1-0 Behrens (1′), 2-0 Behrens (9′), 2-1 Caci (64′), 3-1 Behrens (70′), 4-1 Pantovic (90’+6)

