“DEFINING MOMENT IN SEASON” Mikel Arteta Previews Arsenal v Leeds United | Press Conference

Mikel Arteta faces the press ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Leeds at the Emirates on Sunday.

It’s been a good day so far for the Spaniard who committed his long term future to the Gunners by signing a contract extension that is set to keep him at the club until the 2024/25 season.

Speaking about the extension Arteta revealed that he is delighted to have signed the new deal. “I’m really excited, grateful,” he said. “Really, really happy today.”

While that solves things in the long-term, the short term is still very much up in the air as Arsenal seek to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in half a decade. In order to do that they’ll be looking to bolster their chances with a win against Leeds.

