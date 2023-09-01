Home International Games UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Declan Rice On How Arteta Swayed Him & His England Dreams | Joe Cole x Rice | Euro 2024

An in depth chat with Arsenal and England star Declan Rice, as Joe Cole asks him the reasoning behind his move from West Ham to Arsenal in the summer and the pair state England are favourites to win Euro 2024 in Germany, after a summer of transfers that has seen many key players like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane make high profile moves to huge European clubs.

