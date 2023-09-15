Home Pre-match De Zerbi’s Man United Press Conference: Team News, Evan Fergusons Fitness & Ansu Fatis Positioning

De Zerbi’s Man United Press Conference: Team News, Evan Fergusons Fitness & Ansu Fatis Positioning

De Zerbi’s Man United Press Conference: Team News, Evan Fergusons Fitness & Ansu Fatis Positioning
Ahead of tomorrow’s fixture against Manchester United, Roberto De Zerbi speaks to the media.

