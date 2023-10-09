David Beckham reflects on his career

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

David Beckham speaking to Gary Neville in 2013 after announcing his retirement from football.

#SkySportsRetro #SkySports #DavidBeckham

► Follow Sky Sports Retro on Twitter: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroTwitter

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Soccer AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

► Football Daily: http://bit.ly/fdsubscribe

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage