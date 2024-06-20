Czech Republic v Turkey Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 26 June 2024

Mark Pougatch presents UEFA Euro 2024 coverage of the final Group F match between the Czech Republic and Turkey – 1976 European Championship winners Czech Republic will have entered the tournament eyeing a repeat of their triumph 48 years ago and now face a Turkey side coached by former Roma striker Vincenzo Montella that are high on optimism and have a talented squad which includes Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler. Commentary and analysis from the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg is provided by Joe Speight and Andros Townsend.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|