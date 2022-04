The Eagles beat Millwall, Hartlepool, Stoke City and Everton en route to Wembley and the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals against Chelsea.

Can Patrick Viera lead Crystal Palace to their first-ever FA Cup trophy?

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

https://twitter.com/emiratesfacup​​​​​​​

Subscribe:

https://www.youtube.com/thefacup​​​​​​​

To find out more about The Emirates FA Cup visit:

TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The Emirates FA Cup on Facebook