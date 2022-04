Stevie Nicol, Ale Moreno, Gemma Soler and Craig Burley join ESPN FC to react to Atletico Madrid’s 0-0 tie with Manchester City, allowing City to advance to the Champions League semifinals, winning on aggregate, 1-0.

