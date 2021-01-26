Home Full Match Replay Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 26 January 2021
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 26 January 2021

London derby action from the Premier League as Crystal Palace and West Ham face-off at Selhurst Park. Palace are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against West Ham.

