Croatia v Spain Full Match – UEFA Nations League Final | 18 June 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Netherlands v Italy Full Match – UEFA Nations League | 18 June 2023 Next Video Best Premier League matches of 2022/23 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Netherlands v Italy Full Match – UEFA Nations League | 18 June 2023 0 icon Watch LaterAdded Brazil v Guinea Full Match – Friendly | 17 June 2023 415 icon Watch LaterAdded Belgium v Austria Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 474 icon Watch LaterAdded Norway vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 433 icon Watch LaterAdded Norway vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 352 icon Watch LaterAdded Gibraltar v France Full Match – UEFA Nations League | 16 June 2023 796