Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Premier League 100-goal club, after scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Cristiano snuck in between two Gunners defenders at the far post to halve the deficit on 34 minutes, after Nemanja Matic’s incisive cross.

Our no.7 has become just the 33rd different player to record a century of top-flight strikes since the league was rebranded in 1992.