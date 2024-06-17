Home International Games Euro 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Like I said, I am a 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧.’ 👑

Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Like I said, I am a 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧.’ 👑

Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Like I said, I am a 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧.’ 👑
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Austria v France Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 17 June 2024

Cancel

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal out against Czechia tomorrow in his sixth EUROs tournament.

And he’s setting out the win.

Watch highlights FREE and FIRST on the Optus Sport app 👉 https://sport.optus.com.au/signup

==========================
For the latest updates, follow us on:
►TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@optussport
►TWITTER: http://twitter.com/optussport
►FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/optussport
►INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/optussport

Feel the pulse of every match of the Premier League, live and on demand with Optus Sport.

Delight in the heart-stopping action of LALIGA, J. League, Barclays Women’s Super League and more, as well as the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024™ and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™.

#OptusSport #EURO2024

Previous Video
MOTD Euro 2024 Highlights

MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 17 June 2024

Next Video
Austria v France

Austria v France Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 17 June 2024

Related videos

Top