Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Like I said, I am a 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧.’ 👑

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal out against Czechia tomorrow in his sixth EUROs tournament.

And he’s setting out the win.

Watch highlights FREE and FIRST on the Optus Sport app ๐Ÿ‘‰ https://sport.optus.com.au/signup

==========================

For the latest updates, follow us on:

โ–บTIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@optussport

โ–บTWITTER: http://twitter.com/optussport

โ–บFACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/optussport

โ–บINSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/optussport

Feel the pulse of every match of the Premier League, live and on demand with Optus Sport.

Delight in the heart-stopping action of LALIGA, J. League, Barclays Womenโ€™s Super League and more, as well as the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024โ„ข and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024โ„ข.

#OptusSport #EURO2024