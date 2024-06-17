Home International Games Euro 2024 MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 17 June 2024

MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 17 June 2024

Austria v France Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 17 June 2024

Alex Scott presents the best of the action from the day’s three matches, including the game between France, World Cup runners-up in 2022, and Austria in Group D. The French were beaten on penalties by Argentina in Qatar, but star man Kylian Mbappé scored a remarkable eight goals – if he hits those heights again, ‘Les Bleus’ could be unstoppable. Belgium are another side brimming with talent. They begin their campaign against Slovakia, while Romania take on Ukraine.

