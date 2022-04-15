Home Review Show Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick! | Manchester United 3-2 Norwich | Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick! | Manchester United 3-2 Norwich | Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick! | Manchester United 3-2 Norwich | Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 16 April 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Relive United’s 3-2 win over Norwich at Old Trafford, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick helped us get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com
👍 Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited
📲 Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd
📸 Follow Manchester United on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited
🎥 Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs

#MUFC

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
motd

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 16 April 2022

Related videos

Top