BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester United v Norwich City at Old Trafford and Southampton v Arsenal at St Mary’s Stadium, as United and the Gunners continued their bids to finish in the top four. Plus, Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford v Brentford. With analysis from Dion Dublin and Jermain Defoe