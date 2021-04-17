Chelsea’s Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

Chelsea beat Morecambe, Luton Town, Barnsley & Sheffield United en route to Wembley; as they secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals for a record 12th time since the turn of the millennium.

The Blues take on Manchester City in this weekend’s semi-final, Saturday 17 April at 5.30pm BST.