Chelsea's Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
Chelsea beat Morecambe, Luton Town, Barnsley & Sheffield United en route to Wembley; as they secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals for a record 12th time since the turn of the millennium.

The Blues take on Manchester City in this weekend’s semi-final, Saturday 17 April at 5.30pm BST.

