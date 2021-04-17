Chelsea’s Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League World – 17 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
32 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Chelsea’s Road To Wembley | All Goals & Highlights | Emirates FA Cup 2020-21
Chelsea beat Morecambe, Luton Town, Barnsley & Sheffield United en route to Wembley; as they secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals for a record 12th time since the turn of the millennium.
The Blues take on Manchester City in this weekend’s semi-final, Saturday 17 April at 5.30pm BST.