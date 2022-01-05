Home Cup Games Carabao Cup Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Carabao Cup | 05 January 2022

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Carabao Cup | 05 January 2022

EFL Cup: Chelsea v Tottenham
The semi-finals of the Carabao Cup have arrived as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Previous Video
BREAKING! Liverpool vs Arsenal semi-final postponed!

BREAKING! Liverpool vs Arsenal semi-final postponed!

Next Video
headline makers

Headline Makers – 5 January 2022

Related videos

Top