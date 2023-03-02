Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund – Coverage of the last-16 second-leg tie from Stamford Bridge. A fine goal by young Germany forward Karim Adeyemi gave Dortmund a 1-0 win in the first leg. It was the latest disappointment for the Londoners in what has been a poor season so far, but they will be hopeful of turning the tie around in front of their own fans
Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 March 2023
