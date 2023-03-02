Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Benfica v Club Brugge Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 March 2023

Benfica v Club Brugge Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 March 2023

Benfica v Club Brugge – Coverage of the last-16 second-leg tie from Estadio da Luz

Previous Video
UEFA Champions League Magazine ucl

UEFA Champions League Magazine – 7 March 2023

Next Video
Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 March 2023

Related videos

Top