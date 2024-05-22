Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool Klopps Greatest Comebacks | When the Reds refused to give up!

Klopps Greatest Comebacks | When the Reds refused to give up!

Klopps Greatest Comebacks | When the Reds refused to give up!
Take a look back at some of Liverpol FC’s best comebacks under manager Jürgen Klopp, from an early win at Chelsea, to progress into the 2024 Carabao Cup final, and of course, that famous night against Barcelona at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

