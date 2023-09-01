Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Chelsea spend £1 billion under Todd Boehly | Have they invested wisely?

The Deadline Day panel of Sue Smith, Kris Boyd, Clinton Morrison and Michael Dawson discussed Chelsea after the signing of Cole Palmer took Todd Boehly’s spending past the £1bn mark since he took over the club.

Chelsea have also spent more in this transfer window than Mauricio Pochettino did in his entire five-year reign at Tottenham

