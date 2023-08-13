Home Highlights Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Highlights | Premier League 2023/24

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Highlights | Premier League 2023/24

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Highlights | Premier League 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpools 1-1 draw with Chelsea | Post match press conference

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next
Previous Video

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham | Mbeumo off the mark 🎯

Next Video

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpools 1-1 draw with Chelsea | Post match press conference

Related videos

Top