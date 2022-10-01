Home Review Show Celtic Fightback To Remain Two Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 8 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Celtic Fightback To Remain Two Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 8 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Celtic Fightback To Remain Two Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 8 Round Up | cinch SPFL
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Where did it go wrong for Bruno Lage at Wolves? – The Football Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A round up of all the goals and highlights across the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe to the SPFL YouTube here!: http://goo.gl/jq3jXN
Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/spflofficial
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/spfl & https://twitter.com/spflnews

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP CONTENT AVAILABILITY INFORMATION – GOALS FROM SATURDAY’S MATCHES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE UK & IRELAND FROM 6PM ON SUNDAY.
GOALS FROM ALL OTHER MATCHDAYS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW WORLDWIDE FROM MIDNIGHT AFTER THE MATCH.

The SPFL is the leading sporting competition in Scotland, covering the top 42 football teams in the country. Subscribe to the official SPFL YouTube channel to make sure you catch all the best bits from Scottish league football. Scottish football is famous for passionate and exciting matches featuring top teams like Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United.

The top league is called the Scottish Premiership. Below the top level, there are a further three leagues — the Scottish Championship, Scottish League 1 and Scottish League 2.

Previous Video
‘Erling Haaland is something completely different’ | Gary Neville Podcast 🎙️

‘Erling Haaland is something completely different’ | Gary Neville Podcast 🎙️

Next Video
Where did it go wrong for Bruno Lage at Wolves? – The Football Show

Where did it go wrong for Bruno Lage at Wolves? – The Football Show

Related videos

Top