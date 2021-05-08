Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders Full Fight – Boxing | 8 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Sportscene – 8 May2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
2,183 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders Full Fight – Boxing | 8 May 2021
Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, billed as Face the Fearless, was a super middleweight professional boxing match contested between WBA, WBC, and The Ring champion, Canelo Álvarez, and WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders. The bout took place on May 8, 2021, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.