Cadiz v Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 15 April 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer AM – 15 April 2023 Next Video English Football League Highlights – ITV | 15 April 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Napoli v Hellas Verona Full Match – Serie A | 15 April 2023 474 icon Watch LaterAdded Bologna v Milan Full Match – Serie A | 15 April 2023 488 icon Watch LaterAdded RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg Full Match – Bundesliga | 15 April 2023 376 icon Watch LaterAdded VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 15 April 2023 416 icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich v TSG Hoffenheim Full Match – Bundesliga | 15 April 2023 454 icon Watch LaterAdded Villarreal v Real Valladolid Full Match – La Liga | 15 April 2023 357