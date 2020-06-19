Brighton v Arsenal post-match reaction | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Frank Leboeuf and Julien Laurens break down Arsenal’s stunning 2-1 loss to Brighton on Neal Maupay’s goal in stoppage time. Nicol says it was another “woeful” defensive performance for the Gunners and the team has the same problems under Mikel Arteta as it did with Unai Emery. Leboeuf believes Arsenal’s expectations need to be adjusted to what the team currently is rather than what it used to be. Laurens thinks Arsenal lack efficiency at both ends of the pitch and there is lack of leadership at the club.