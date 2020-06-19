ESPN FC Extra Time – 21 June 2020

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Julien Laurens and Frank Leboeuf join Dan Thomas in Extra Time to answer all your questions, including:

(0:25) Juls explains how his son racked up a HUGE bill on an online video game … in 15 minutes

(1:24) Will Arsenal ever return to their former glory years with their current owners?

(3:34) Were the FC guys surprised none of the Gunners’ players retaliated against Brighton’s Neal Maupay for his challenge on Bernd Leno?

(6:10) Stevie comments on Richarlison’s comments that Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), and Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) are all better defenders than Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

(10:56) Has Leicester City replaced Arsenal in the “Big Six” in the Premier League?

(14:22) How can Manchester United’s Harry Maguire make up for his lack of pace?

(15:31) What was the worst weather conditions Stevie and Frank ever played in during their careers.