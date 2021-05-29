Brentford vs Swansea Full Match – Championship play-off final | 29 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Manchester City vs Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League Final | 29 May 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
396 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Brentford vs Swansea Full Match – Championship play-off final | 29 May 2021
Watch the Championship play-off final between Brentford and Swansea on Saturday May 29, Brentford will make a late call on Christian Norgaard ahead of the play-off final against Swansea. Denmark midfielder Norgaard pulled up injured prior to the semi-final second leg win over Bournemouth. Brentford will make a late call on Christian Norgaard ahead of the play-off final against Swansea. Denmark midfielder Norgaard pulled up injured prior to the semi-final second leg win over Bournemouth.