Brentford vs Swansea Full Match – Championship play-off final | 29 May 2021

Watch the Championship play-off final between Brentford and Swansea on Saturday May 29, Brentford will make a late call on Christian Norgaard ahead of the play-off final against Swansea. Denmark midfielder Norgaard pulled up injured prior to the semi-final second leg win over Bournemouth.