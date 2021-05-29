Home Leagues Championship Brentford vs Swansea Full Match – Championship play-off final | 29 May 2021
Brentford vs Swansea Full Match – Championship play-off final | 29 May 2021
1st half 2nd half Post match

Watch the Championship play-off final between Brentford and Swansea on Saturday May 29, Brentford will make a late call on Christian Norgaard ahead of the play-off final against Swansea. Denmark midfielder Norgaard pulled up injured prior to the semi-final second leg win over Bournemouth. Brentford will make a late call on Christian Norgaard ahead of the play-off final against Swansea. Denmark midfielder Norgaard pulled up injured prior to the semi-final second leg win over Bournemouth.

