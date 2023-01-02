Brentford v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 2 January 2023

Brentford v Liverpool – MNF coverage of the Premier League match at Gtech Community Stadium, as both teams play their first match of 2023. The two meetings between the two clubs last season saw plenty of goals, with nine scored in the two fixtures last year. This match last year saw the teams play out a thrilling 3-3 draw, with Yoane Wissa scoring an 82nd-minute equaliser for the London side
