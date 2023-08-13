BRENTFORD 2-2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR // PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Previous Video Mauricio Pochettino reacts to his Chelsea debut as the Blues draw 1-1 at home to Liverpool Next Video Brentford 2-2 Tottenham | Mbeumo off the mark 🎯 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 00:00 Good Morning Transfers! 21.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 13 August 2023 1.4K Mauricio Pochettino reacts to his Chelsea debut as the Blues draw 1-1 at home to Liverpool 11.2K Brentford 2-2 Tottenham | Mbeumo off the mark 🎯 26.1K Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Highlights | Premier League 2023/24 1.3M Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpools 1-1 draw with Chelsea | Post match press conference 9.6K